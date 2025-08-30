Ben Shelton's Unfortunate Exit: Injury Strikes Down U.S. Open Favorite

In a dramatic turn of events, U.S. Open favorite Ben Shelton was forced to retire from his match against Adrian Mannarino due to a left shoulder injury. The unfortunate setback occurred after Shelton had won the third set, commanding the play with impressive serves and determination.

Shelton, who had never withdrawn from any of his prior 178 professional matches, began experiencing discomfort during the fourth set. Despite treatment attempts and efforts to adapt his game, the pain proved insurmountable, leading to his early exit from the tournament.

This loss leaves only Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul to represent American hopes in the men's singles, highlighting the unpredictable nature of tennis where even favorites can be sidelined by unexpected injuries.