Left Menu

Ben Shelton's Unfortunate Exit: Injury Strikes Down U.S. Open Favorite

Ben Shelton withdrew from his U.S. Open match against Adrian Mannarino due to a left shoulder injury, ending his impressive summer streak. Despite leading the match, the pain forced him to retire, leaving just two American men in the tournament. Shelton's serve and determination were highlights before the injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-08-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 11:55 IST
Ben Shelton's Unfortunate Exit: Injury Strikes Down U.S. Open Favorite
Ben Shelton

In a dramatic turn of events, U.S. Open favorite Ben Shelton was forced to retire from his match against Adrian Mannarino due to a left shoulder injury. The unfortunate setback occurred after Shelton had won the third set, commanding the play with impressive serves and determination.

Shelton, who had never withdrawn from any of his prior 178 professional matches, began experiencing discomfort during the fourth set. Despite treatment attempts and efforts to adapt his game, the pain proved insurmountable, leading to his early exit from the tournament.

This loss leaves only Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul to represent American hopes in the men's singles, highlighting the unpredictable nature of tennis where even favorites can be sidelined by unexpected injuries.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Assault on Zaporizhzhia: Russian Attack Claims Lives and Injuries

Tragic Assault on Zaporizhzhia: Russian Attack Claims Lives and Injuries

 Ukraine
2
The Sound of Names: Hidden Bias in Hiring Decisions

The Sound of Names: Hidden Bias in Hiring Decisions

 Canada
3
Egypt Secures International Deals for Energy Exploration

Egypt Secures International Deals for Energy Exploration

 Egypt
4
India's Defence Evolution: The Sudarshan Chakra Initiative

India's Defence Evolution: The Sudarshan Chakra Initiative

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025