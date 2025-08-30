Left Menu

Stars Assemble for Fitness Tests Ahead of Asia Cup

Indian cricket stars, including Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, gather at the BCCI Centre of Excellence for fitness assessments before the Asia Cup. As players prepare for the upcoming tournament in Dubai, Gill recovers from illness, while Sharma's T20I and Test commitments remain uncertain following retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-08-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 13:23 IST
Shubman Gill

Indian cricket luminaries, including Test skipper Shubman Gill and veteran Rohit Sharma, have convened at the BCCI Centre of Excellence for crucial fitness evaluations ahead of the Asia Cup. The squad prepares to journey to Dubai, with members assembling by September 4 for the tournament's start against the UAE on September 9.

Gill, who missed the Duleep Trophy due to illness, is recuperating and might directly head to Dubai. Sharma's presence in the team remains a focal point, as he has stepped back from the T20I and Test formats, though his participation in domestic matches remains possible. The seasoned cricketer is likely to lead the Indian side in an upcoming ODI series in Australia.

Other players, including pacer Mohammed Siraj and newcomers like Jitesh Sharma, have also reported for fitness checks. Meanwhile, injury concerns persist as East Zone's Mukesh Kumar suffers a setback in the Duleep Trophy. As the cricket season unfolds, athletes and coaching staff gear up for a challenging yet promising series of fixtures.

