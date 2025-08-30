Left Menu

Injury Sidelines Key Player: India's Women's Hockey Team Faces Setback

Hockey India's Deepika is sidelined from the Women's Asia Cup due to a hamstring injury. Replaced by Sakshi, her absence may affect the Indian team as the tournament will determine World Cup qualifiers. Deepika faces several weeks of rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:22 IST
Deepika
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey India announced on Saturday that key player Deepika will miss the upcoming Women's Asia Cup in China due to a hamstring injury sustained in training.

This setback has led to her replacement by Sakshi in the squad poised for competition from September 5 to 14 in Hangzhou.

The tournament is a crucial event as the winner secures a spot in next year's World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

