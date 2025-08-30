Newcastle United Breaks Record Signing German Star Nick Woltemade
Newcastle United signed German forward Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart in a club-record deal. While financial details remain undisclosed, reports suggest the deal is worth 69 million pounds. The 23-year-old eclipses previous record signing Alexander Isak and has represented Germany twice internationally.
In a groundbreaking move, Newcastle United secured German forward Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart, setting a new club-record transfer. The Premier League team announced the signing on Saturday, with the financials undisclosed, although sources hint at a staggering 69 million pounds.
This deal surpasses the 63 million pounds spent on Swedish striker Alexander Isak three years ago, marking a historic moment for the club. Woltemade, who debuted in the Bundesliga at 17 with Werder Bremen, showcased his talent with Stuttgart, netting 17 goals in 33 appearances.
The towering 1.98-meter forward, capped twice by Germany, is poised to participate in upcoming World Cup qualifiers. His arrival at Newcastle heralds a new era of ambitious signings for the club, underlining their competitive intentions in the Premier League.
