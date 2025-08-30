Indian Shooters Shine Bright at Asian Championships

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, applauded the remarkable achievements of Indian shooters at the Asian Championships held in Shymket, Kazakhstan. He termed the performance a promising indication of the sport's future in the country.

India finished the event with an impressive tally of 103 medals, including 52 gold, 26 silver, and 25 bronze, across senior, junior, and youth categories. In the senior category alone, India won 31 medals, securing the second position behind China.

Kalikesh commended the confidence in Indian shooting, bolstered by a commendable performance at the Paris Olympics. He specifically highlighted the juniors' contributions, stating they have laid a strong foundation for future successes in international shooting events.

(With inputs from agencies.)