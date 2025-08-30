Left Menu

Indian Shooters Shine Bright at Asian Championships

India's shooters excelled at the Asian Championships in Kazakhstan, earning 103 medals overall. The NRAI president highlighted the stellar performance, emphasizing the promising future for the sport in India, particularly noting the juniors' success. India secured 31 medals in the senior category, ranking second after China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:22 IST
Indian Shooters Shine Bright at Asian Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, applauded the remarkable achievements of Indian shooters at the Asian Championships held in Shymket, Kazakhstan. He termed the performance a promising indication of the sport's future in the country.

India finished the event with an impressive tally of 103 medals, including 52 gold, 26 silver, and 25 bronze, across senior, junior, and youth categories. In the senior category alone, India won 31 medals, securing the second position behind China.

Kalikesh commended the confidence in Indian shooting, bolstered by a commendable performance at the Paris Olympics. He specifically highlighted the juniors' contributions, stating they have laid a strong foundation for future successes in international shooting events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside the Drama: Rahul Dravid's Departure from Rajasthan Royals

Inside the Drama: Rahul Dravid's Departure from Rajasthan Royals

 India
2
I want this VP election to be one of the most decent and fair: Oppn VP nominee B Sudershan Reddy in Ranchi.

I want this VP election to be one of the most decent and fair: Oppn VP nomin...

 India
3
Congress Stages Protests Across Assam Against Minister's Derogatory Remarks

Congress Stages Protests Across Assam Against Minister's Derogatory Remarks

 India
4
Mysterious Death of CRPF Inspector in Kanpur Raises Questions

Mysterious Death of CRPF Inspector in Kanpur Raises Questions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

AI’s double-edged impact on education threatens future workforce readiness

AI ushers in new era of smarter, adaptive urban development

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025