Chelsea Striker Liam Delap Faces Weeks Out with Injury

Chelsea striker Liam Delap faces an extended period on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury in the team's recent victory over Fulham, manager Enzo Maresca confirmed. Delap was forced off the pitch early in the match, contributing to Chelsea's mounting injury concerns.

The injury to Delap adds to Chelsea's growing list of sidelined players, which includes attacker Cole Palmer with a groin injury and defender Levi Colwill, who will miss most of the season due to a cruciate ligament tear. Considering the circumstances, Maresca indicated that the club might dip into the transfer market for reinforcements.

Despite the injuries, Chelsea has reasons for optimism with back-to-back league victories. Maresca expressed satisfaction with the team's recent performances, highlighting the improvements made after a challenging start against Crystal Palace. Chelsea currently sits with seven points in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)