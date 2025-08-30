Left Menu

Concerns Rise Over African Fan Safety at 2026 World Cup in U.S.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addressed concerns about African fans' safety at the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., amid current events there. He reassured that all visitors will be welcome. The World Cup will host at least nine African nations, with visa access a highlighted issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 30-08-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:56 IST
Gianni Infantino
  • Country:
  • Kenya

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addressed the concerns of African media about the safety of African soccer fans visiting the U.S. for the 2026 World Cup. Recent events have caused jitters among African fans, prompting questions on whether they will feel welcome in North America during the tournament.

The issue was brought up during a news conference in Kenya, as Infantino was reminded of his associations with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has made controversial statements regarding Africa. The upcoming World Cup is set to include multiple African nations in a 48-team tournament held in various locations across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Despite travel restrictions and visa concerns, Infantino assured that efforts have been made to facilitate African fans' participation. He encouraged positivity, emphasizing that the World Cup will be a unified celebration. Whether these reassurances will ease the concerns of African fans remains to be seen as the ticket sale date approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

