Coco Gauff's Stress-Free Surge: A Flawless Serve at the U.S. Open
Coco Gauff achieved her most solid performance in the U.S. Open, advancing to the fourth round without double-faulting in the first game, a remarkable improvement in her serve. Winning against Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-1, Gauff's success signals a strong progression aided by biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan.
For the first time during this U.S. Open, Coco Gauff managed to avoid double-faults in her initial service game, marking a strong start that didn't see her broken early on.
The No. 3 seed displayed her most secure performance yet, easily defeating Poland's No. 28 Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-1 to progress to the tournament's fourth round, which she previously won in 2023.
Her success was bolstered by employing a biomechanics expert, Gavin MacMillan, who improved her serve, turning it from a weakness into a strength, evoking memories of his work with Aryna Sabalenka.
