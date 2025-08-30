Left Menu

Chelsea Secures Garnacho in Monumental Transfer Deal

Chelsea has signed Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United for a whopping 40 million pounds. The move marks the fourth-largest sale for a United player, aligning Garnacho with Chelsea's strong roster as they continue their campaign in the Premier League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 23:23 IST
Alejandro Garnacho

Chelsea has finalized the acquisition of Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United, offering a seven-year deal valued at 40 million pounds, as confirmed by the club on Saturday.

The 21-year-old's transfer ranks as the fourth-largest for a Manchester United player, trailing behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, and Angel di Maria. In a statement, Garnacho expressed his eagerness to join the club and participate in their success.

Garnacho, who tallied 26 goals in 144 matches for United, was one of five players eyeing an exit this summer. Meanwhile, Chelsea celebrated a 2-0 Premier League victory over Fulham on Friday and is set to face Brentford soon.

