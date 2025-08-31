Left Menu

England's Dominant Win Secures Quarter-Final Spot in Women's Rugby World Cup

England, Canada, and Scotland have advanced to the Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals. England achieved a record victory over Samoa, scoring 14 tries, with Jess Breach securing a hat-trick and Helena Rowland adding 27 points. Canada and Scotland also secured wins, defeating Wales and Fiji, respectively, to move forward.

Updated: 31-08-2025 00:14 IST
England, Canada, and Scotland clinched their places in the Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, with England delivering a record-breaking 92-3 win over Samoa. England's polished performance saw 14 tries scored, with winger Jess Breach achieving a hat-trick, and Helena Rowland contributing 27 points, marking a memorable night for the host nation.

Samoa, although unable to rival the strong English side, celebrated a penalty early in the second half, marking their first points of the tournament, which was a significant moment for the team. Coach Ramsey Tomokino highlighted the need for more professional rugby opportunities in Samoa to bolster their presence in the international arena.

In other matches, Canada triumphed over Wales with a 42-0 scoreline thanks to six tries, including impressive efforts from wings Alysha Corrigan and Asia Hogan-Rochester. Scotland also emerged victorious with a 29-15 win against Fiji, capitalizing on their opponent's discipline issues. Both teams look forward to their upcoming matches with optimism.

