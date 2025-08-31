Sinner and Gauff Shine in U.S. Open Showdowns

In a riveting third-round match at the U.S. Open, top-ranked Jannik Sinner demonstrated his resilience by rallying from a set down to defeat Canada's Denis Shapovalov with scores of 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3. The contest showcased Sinner's ability to elevate his game, overpowering Shapovalov, whose early brilliance couldn't last.

American sensation Coco Gauff also impressed, overcoming her initial round jitters to secure a straightforward victory against Poland's Magdalena Frech, 6-3, 6-1. The 2023 champion has addressed earlier serve inconsistencies, showcasing a more confident and enjoyable performance as she anticipates a high-stakes match against Japan's star, Naomi Osaka.

Elsewhere, Poland's Iga Swiatek is set to headline the evening session against Anna Kalinskaya, aiming to continue her formidable season. Meanwhile, fans are keenly awaiting Tommy Paul's duel with Alexander Bublik, as well as Alexander Zverev's encounter with Felix Auger-Aliassime.