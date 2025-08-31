Sports Update: Osaka Advances, Jordan Passes, Gauff Gains Momentum

Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka has surged into the U.S. Open's fourth round, showcasing her best Grand Slam performance since 2021. She conquered Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 4-6, 6-3, dazzling fans at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

In a somber note, Lee Roy Jordan, the former Dallas Cowboys linebacker, has died at 84. Known for his role in the iconic 'Doomsday Defense,' Jordan passed away from kidney failure in Dallas.

American favorite Coco Gauff has regained her form, decisively defeating Poland's Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-1 in the U.S. Open third round. Gauff will face Naomi Osaka next in an anticipated fourth-round clash.