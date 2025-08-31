Sports Update: Osaka Advances, Jordan Passes, Gauff Gains Momentum
A summary of current sports news highlights Naomi Osaka's progression to the U.S. Open's fourth round, Lee Roy Jordan's passing, and Coco Gauff's impressive victory. The news also covers tennis challenges for Fritz, Townsend, and Djokovic, along with MLB updates from the Red Sox, Mets, and Nationals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 05:24 IST
Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka has surged into the U.S. Open's fourth round, showcasing her best Grand Slam performance since 2021. She conquered Daria Kasatkina 6-0, 4-6, 6-3, dazzling fans at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
In a somber note, Lee Roy Jordan, the former Dallas Cowboys linebacker, has died at 84. Known for his role in the iconic 'Doomsday Defense,' Jordan passed away from kidney failure in Dallas.
American favorite Coco Gauff has regained her form, decisively defeating Poland's Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-1 in the U.S. Open third round. Gauff will face Naomi Osaka next in an anticipated fourth-round clash.
- READ MORE ON:
- Naomi Osaka
- Lee Roy Jordan
- Coco Gauff
- US Open
- Tennis
- MLB
- Nascar
- Red Sox
- Novak Djokovic
Advertisement