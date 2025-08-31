Vinícius Júnior Stars in Exciting Real Madrid Comeback Victory

In a thrilling encounter, Vinícius Júnior and Arda Güler propelled Real Madrid to a 2-1 comeback win against Mallorca, continuing their flawless start in the Spanish league.

Mallorca initially took the lead with a goal from Vedat Muriqi in the 18th minute. However, Madrid quickly responded. Güler equalized in the 37th minute, followed by Vinícius scoring the decisive goal just a minute later.

Mallorca pressed hard for an equalizer in the second half but were thwarted by Madrid's defense, including a crucial block by newly signed Álvaro Carreras. This victory further cements Real Madrid's position at the top of the league standings.

