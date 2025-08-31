Vinícius Júnior Stars in Exciting Real Madrid Comeback Victory
Vinícius Júnior and Arda Güler led Real Madrid to a 2-1 comeback victory over Mallorca, maintaining their winning streak in the Spanish league. After Mallorca's early lead, Madrid quickly responded with goals from Güler and Vinícius, solidifying their place at the top of the standings.
Mallorca initially took the lead with a goal from Vedat Muriqi in the 18th minute. However, Madrid quickly responded. Güler equalized in the 37th minute, followed by Vinícius scoring the decisive goal just a minute later.
Mallorca pressed hard for an equalizer in the second half but were thwarted by Madrid's defense, including a crucial block by newly signed Álvaro Carreras. This victory further cements Real Madrid's position at the top of the league standings.
