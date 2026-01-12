Xabi Alonso Parts Ways with Real Madrid After Super Cup Defeat
Xabi Alonso has mutually parted ways with Real Madrid following a 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. Appointed seven months ago, his tenure was marred by poor performance and internal discord. Alvaro Arbeloa takes over as head coach, aiming to restore competitive form.
In a shocking turn of events, Xabi Alonso has mutually agreed to part ways with Real Madrid on the heels of a narrow 3-2 defeat by rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. The announcement came on Monday, leaving fans saddened by the departure of a club legend.
Despite an impressive past stint at Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso's seven-month tenure at Real Madrid was marked by disappointing performances and reports of internal discord with key players such as Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr. His notable achievements as a former player for the club couldn't translate into coaching victories.
The club has appointed former Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa as the new head coach, hoping for a turnaround in fortunes. Arbeloa, who has been in charge of Real Madrid Castilla, seamlessly steps into the role to prepare for an upcoming Copa del Rey match against Albacete.
ALSO READ
Xabi Alonso's Departure Marks End of Shortlived Coaching Stint at Real Madrid
African Coaches Making History at Africa Cup of Nations
National Shooting Coach Accused in Major Assault Case
Raphinha Leads Barcelona to Thrilling Super Cup Victory
Raphinha Shines with Double Strike to Clinch Spanish Super Cup for Barcelona