Xabi Alonso Parts Ways with Real Madrid After Super Cup Defeat

Xabi Alonso has mutually parted ways with Real Madrid following a 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. Appointed seven months ago, his tenure was marred by poor performance and internal discord. Alvaro Arbeloa takes over as head coach, aiming to restore competitive form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:36 IST
In a shocking turn of events, Xabi Alonso has mutually agreed to part ways with Real Madrid on the heels of a narrow 3-2 defeat by rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. The announcement came on Monday, leaving fans saddened by the departure of a club legend.

Despite an impressive past stint at Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso's seven-month tenure at Real Madrid was marked by disappointing performances and reports of internal discord with key players such as Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr. His notable achievements as a former player for the club couldn't translate into coaching victories.

The club has appointed former Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa as the new head coach, hoping for a turnaround in fortunes. Arbeloa, who has been in charge of Real Madrid Castilla, seamlessly steps into the role to prepare for an upcoming Copa del Rey match against Albacete.

