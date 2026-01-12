In a shocking turn of events, Xabi Alonso has mutually agreed to part ways with Real Madrid on the heels of a narrow 3-2 defeat by rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. The announcement came on Monday, leaving fans saddened by the departure of a club legend.

Despite an impressive past stint at Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso's seven-month tenure at Real Madrid was marked by disappointing performances and reports of internal discord with key players such as Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr. His notable achievements as a former player for the club couldn't translate into coaching victories.

The club has appointed former Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa as the new head coach, hoping for a turnaround in fortunes. Arbeloa, who has been in charge of Real Madrid Castilla, seamlessly steps into the role to prepare for an upcoming Copa del Rey match against Albacete.