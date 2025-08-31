Left Menu

Azharuddeen Takes the Helm: South Zone's New Captain for Duleep Trophy

Mohammed Azharuddeen has been appointed as the South Zone captain for the Duleep Trophy semifinal, replacing Tilak Varma who is now in the India squad for the Asia Cup. Ankit Sharma and Shaikh Rasheed have also joined the squad. R Sai Kishore remains unavailable due to injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-08-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 14:20 IST
In a strategic reshuffle, Kerala batter Mohammed Azharuddeen was named the South Zone captain for the Duleep Trophy semifinal against North Zone. The match is set to commence on September 4 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Azharuddeen takes over leadership from Tilak Varma, who is now committed to the India squad for the Asia Cup.

Joining Azharuddeen are new inductees Ankit Sharma and Shaikh Rasheed, added to the team replacing unavailable players. Tamil Nadu's left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore continues to recover from a hand injury that previously sidelined him. Puducherry's Ankit Sharma and Andhra's Shaikh Rasheed, both in standby roles, are now part of the 15-member squad.

The revised squad includes prominent players like Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, and Narayan Jagadeesan, with Ankit Sharma bringing his extensive experience as a left-arm spinner. Meanwhile, Shaikh Rasheed, known for his prowess as a top-order batter, adds depth up front.

(With inputs from agencies.)

