Ayush Badoni's Masterclass Propels North Zone to Duleep Trophy Semifinals

Ayush Badoni's stellar double century helped North Zone comfortably advance to the Duleep Trophy semifinals, securing a first innings lead. Despite a draw against East Zone, Badoni's performance stood out. Strategic choices by North Zone, including resting players for the upcoming Asia Cup, underlined their tactical approach.

Ayush Badoni

Starting at 388 for two, North Zone showed no hurry to declare and amassed 658 for four, building a substantial lead. Badoni's 204 not out, complemented by a partnership with Kanhaiya Wadhawan, underscored their dominance.

North Zone's captain, Ankit Kumar, credited their batting strength for the lead, opting to conserve key players for future matches. Meanwhile, East Zone faced challenges, with injuries to Mohammed Shami and Mukesh hampering their performance.

