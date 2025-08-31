Ayush Badoni's Masterclass Propels North Zone to Duleep Trophy Semifinals

Ayush Badoni's impressive double hundred has steered North Zone to the Duleep Trophy semifinals after their quarterfinal clash against East Zone ended in a draw. Striking first innings lead, North Zone progressed comfortably.

Starting at 388 for two, North Zone showed no hurry to declare and amassed 658 for four, building a substantial lead. Badoni's 204 not out, complemented by a partnership with Kanhaiya Wadhawan, underscored their dominance.

North Zone's captain, Ankit Kumar, credited their batting strength for the lead, opting to conserve key players for future matches. Meanwhile, East Zone faced challenges, with injuries to Mohammed Shami and Mukesh hampering their performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)