Left Menu

Yash Dhull: A Heartfelt Return to Cricketing Glory

Cricketer Yash Dhull has made a remarkable comeback after undergoing heart surgery. Overcoming personal and professional challenges, he recently scored a century in the Duleep Trophy. Dhull credits his focus, enhanced through playing snooker, for his current form and is set for a promising domestic season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:43 IST
Yash Dhull: A Heartfelt Return to Cricketing Glory
Yash Dhull

Cricketer Yash Dhull is back in the spotlight after emerging from a challenging year marked by heart surgery. His Instagram post stating 'still here' captures his resilient journey.

Last year, 21-year-old Dhull was diagnosed with a 17 mm hole in his heart, requiring surgery. Against the odds, he returned to cricket, hitting a stylish 133 for North Zone against East Zone in the Duleep Trophy. He attributes this phase of his life to learning valuable lessons about himself.

At 22, Dhull also found solace in snooker, which improved his focus both in sport and life. His performance in the Duleep Trophy, particularly against seasoned players, highlights his readiness for the upcoming domestic season. Following significant success in the Delhi Premier League, Dhull is confident about his future prospects in cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid Widespread Devastation

Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid ...

 India
2
Rift in Uttarakhand BJP: Trivendra Rawat Criticizes Dhami Government

Rift in Uttarakhand BJP: Trivendra Rawat Criticizes Dhami Government

 India
3
Exemption of Tribals from UCC: Union Minority Affairs Minister Clarifies

Exemption of Tribals from UCC: Union Minority Affairs Minister Clarifies

 India
4
India-China Leaders Vow to Stabilize Global Trade Amid US Tariff Strains

India-China Leaders Vow to Stabilize Global Trade Amid US Tariff Strains

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025