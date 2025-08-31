Yash Dhull: A Heartfelt Return to Cricketing Glory

Cricketer Yash Dhull is back in the spotlight after emerging from a challenging year marked by heart surgery. His Instagram post stating 'still here' captures his resilient journey.

Last year, 21-year-old Dhull was diagnosed with a 17 mm hole in his heart, requiring surgery. Against the odds, he returned to cricket, hitting a stylish 133 for North Zone against East Zone in the Duleep Trophy. He attributes this phase of his life to learning valuable lessons about himself.

At 22, Dhull also found solace in snooker, which improved his focus both in sport and life. His performance in the Duleep Trophy, particularly against seasoned players, highlights his readiness for the upcoming domestic season. Following significant success in the Delhi Premier League, Dhull is confident about his future prospects in cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)