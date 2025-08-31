Thriston Lawrence Triumphs at European Masters with Comeback Victory

Thriston Lawrence, a South African golfer, demonstrated resilience at the European Masters in Switzerland, where he overcame an initial setback of three bogeys to ultimately capture the title. Lawrence's victory was marked by a commendable 4-under 66 performance, securing his fifth win on the European tour.

The competition concluded with Lawrence leading by two strokes over Matt Wallace, Sami Valimaki, and Rasmus Hojgaard, who put forth strong contests with scores of 67, 65, and 62, respectively. Matt Fitzpatrick, aiming for a Ryder Cup spot, finished fifth, just one additional stroke behind.

Key to Lawrence's success was an eagle putt from 20 feet on the par-4 sixth hole, following a drive that reached the green. He made five more birdies at the scenic Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, culminating a momentous win, marking his most recent title since the BMW International Open in June 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)