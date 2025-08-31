Controversy Erupts Over India's World Championships Selection
The Athletics Federation of India omitted Asian champion heptathlete Nandini Agasara from the World Championships team due to inadequate fitness. Despite qualifying, her elbow injury prevented her from participating. The AFI clarified fitness as the sole reason for Agasara's absence amid ongoing internal discussions and disputes over athlete training and selection processes.
- Country:
- India
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has clarified its decision to exclude Asian champion heptathlete Nandini Agasara from the national team heading to next month's World Championships in Tokyo. Despite Agasara meeting the qualification standards, her omission has been attributed solely to fitness concerns stemming from a lingering elbow injury.
Agasara, who secured her spot for the World Championships during the Asian Championships in May, had initially planned to compete in Tokyo. However, she later informed PTI about her withdrawal due to her ongoing recovery from the injury. AFI spokesperson Adille Sumariwalla emphasized that there were no other issues affecting her selection.
In a broader context, the AFI is grappling with internal challenges related to athlete training and performance expectations. Concerns have been raised about the alleged under-training of some athletes, particularly in long-distance events. The federation has initiated structural changes to address these issues, amidst reports of tension between Indian and foreign coaching staff over training methodologies.
