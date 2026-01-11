Temple Controversy Ignites Tensions: A Blasphemy in Safilguda

A 26-year-old man was detained for allegedly committing indecent acts at the Katta Maisamma temple premises in Safilguda, police reported on Sunday.

The incident has triggered protests led by the BJP and pro-Hindu organizations, claiming the man urinated in the temple, inciting outrage among devotees.

A case has been registered, and the accused, Altaf from Karnataka, is currently in judicial custody as calls for severe action continue to echo within political circles.