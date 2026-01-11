Left Menu

Temple Controversy Ignites Tensions: A Blasphemy in Safilguda

A controversial incident at the Katta Maisamma temple in Safilguda involving a man accused of desecrating religious space has sparked protests from BJP and Hindu organizations. The man, Altaf, was arrested and the issue has escalated into a political debate with demands for strict action against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:17 IST
Temple Controversy Ignites Tensions: A Blasphemy in Safilguda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man was detained for allegedly committing indecent acts at the Katta Maisamma temple premises in Safilguda, police reported on Sunday.

The incident has triggered protests led by the BJP and pro-Hindu organizations, claiming the man urinated in the temple, inciting outrage among devotees.

A case has been registered, and the accused, Altaf from Karnataka, is currently in judicial custody as calls for severe action continue to echo within political circles.

