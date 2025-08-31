Indian Cricketers Excel in Pre-Season Fitness Tests

Indian cricketers, including influential figures Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, have successfully qualified through the rigorous pre-season fitness assessments at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. This development arrives as the team prepares for the upcoming Asia Cup starting September 9 in Dubai.

Gill, recently appointed India's vice-captain for the T20 series, was compelled to undergo the test after withdrawing from the Duleep Trophy due to illness. His teammates, such as Jasprit Bumrah and Jitesh Sharma, have similarly met the required fitness standards as confirmed by PTI sources.

In addition to the widely utilized Yo-Yo test, the players also underwent a DXA Scan to evaluate bone density. Several team members, including Yashasvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar, remain on the standby list for the continental event. Standout performers like Shardul Thakur are set for upcoming challenges, leading the West Zone team in the Duleep Trophy semifinal.

(With inputs from agencies.)