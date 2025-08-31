Left Menu

Indian Cricketers Excel in Pre-Season Fitness Tests

Core members of the Indian cricket team, including Test skipper Shubman Gill and ODI captain Rohit Sharma, have successfully passed a pre-season fitness test. The test, conducted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, also involved a DXA Scan for bone density. Key players, including Jasprit Bumrah, were cleared for upcoming tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-08-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 22:17 IST
Indian Cricketers Excel in Pre-Season Fitness Tests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian cricketers, including influential figures Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, have successfully qualified through the rigorous pre-season fitness assessments at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. This development arrives as the team prepares for the upcoming Asia Cup starting September 9 in Dubai.

Gill, recently appointed India's vice-captain for the T20 series, was compelled to undergo the test after withdrawing from the Duleep Trophy due to illness. His teammates, such as Jasprit Bumrah and Jitesh Sharma, have similarly met the required fitness standards as confirmed by PTI sources.

In addition to the widely utilized Yo-Yo test, the players also underwent a DXA Scan to evaluate bone density. Several team members, including Yashasvi Jaiswal and Washington Sundar, remain on the standby list for the continental event. Standout performers like Shardul Thakur are set for upcoming challenges, leading the West Zone team in the Duleep Trophy semifinal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid Widespread Devastation

Himachal Pradesh Faces Torrential Rains: Education Institutions Closed Amid ...

 India
2
Rift in Uttarakhand BJP: Trivendra Rawat Criticizes Dhami Government

Rift in Uttarakhand BJP: Trivendra Rawat Criticizes Dhami Government

 India
3
Exemption of Tribals from UCC: Union Minority Affairs Minister Clarifies

Exemption of Tribals from UCC: Union Minority Affairs Minister Clarifies

 India
4
India-China Leaders Vow to Stabilize Global Trade Amid US Tariff Strains

India-China Leaders Vow to Stabilize Global Trade Amid US Tariff Strains

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025