Big Wins and Tough Battles on Day 8 of U.S. Open

The eighth day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows showcased thrilling tennis action as Czech's 20th seed Jiri Lehecka outplayed France's Adrian Mannarino 7-6(4) 6-4 2-6 6-2, marking his entry into the tournament's last eight for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula, last year's runner-up, displayed a commanding performance. She dominated fellow American Ann Li with a 6-1 6-2 victory, advancing to the singles quarter-finals for the third time. The day's matches kicked off under partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures in New York.

Amid the ongoing matches, the U.S. Open saw players like Novak Djokovic battling injuries, while stars such as Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka navigated tough contests to keep their championship hopes alive.