Jessica Pegula's Escape Room Revelation: Finding Form at the U.S. Open

Jessica Pegula revived her tennis form at the U.S. Open, reaching the quarter-finals after disappointing performances earlier in the tour. A trip to an escape room and socializing helped her regain focus and confidence, culminating in a decisive win against Ann Li. She next challenges either Barbora Krejcikova or Taylor Townsend.

Updated: 01-09-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 01:15 IST
Jessica Pegula has emerged from a slump to secure her place in the U.S. Open quarter-finals, attributing her turnaround to a unique mix of relaxation and focus. After exiting early in several tournaments, Pegula sought a change.

Breaking away from the high-pressure environment of Flushing Meadows, she spent time with friends, indulging in an escape room experience and socializing, which she believes rekindled her passion for the game.

On Sunday, her newfound mindset was evident, sweeping past Ann Li in straight sets. Pegula's next match is against either Barbora Krejcikova or Taylor Townsend, as she aims to build on her momentum.

