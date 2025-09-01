Epic Showdowns at the U.S. Open: Gauff vs Osaka and Sinner vs Bublik

The U.S. Open's fourth round is brimming with excitement as Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka prepare for a highly anticipated rematch on Monday. In the men's competition, defending champion Jannik Sinner goes head-to-head with Alexander Bublik, promising fans a day of thrilling tennis action.

Coco Gauff, who previously overcame Naomi Osaka's defense with a decisive win at the Australian Open, is poised to challenge Osaka once more. Although Osaka has made a commendable post-maternity comeback, Gauff's rise as a double major winner positions her as a formidable contender at the U.S. Open.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner is set to defend his title against Alexander Bublik, whose impressive season and recent victories highlight his growing prowess on the court. Sinner remains alert to Bublik's unpredictability, especially after Bublik's triumphant performance against third seed Tommy Paul.