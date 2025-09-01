Left Menu

Epic Showdowns at the U.S. Open: Gauff vs Osaka and Sinner vs Bublik

The U.S. Open's fourth round heats up with Coco Gauff clashing against Naomi Osaka in a high-stakes rematch, while defending champion Jannik Sinner faces a formidable challenge from Alexander Bublik. Felix Auger-Aliassime, having toppled Alexander Zverev, aims to continue his surprising run against Andrey Rublev.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 04:30 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 04:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Open's fourth round is brimming with excitement as Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka prepare for a highly anticipated rematch on Monday. In the men's competition, defending champion Jannik Sinner goes head-to-head with Alexander Bublik, promising fans a day of thrilling tennis action.

Coco Gauff, who previously overcame Naomi Osaka's defense with a decisive win at the Australian Open, is poised to challenge Osaka once more. Although Osaka has made a commendable post-maternity comeback, Gauff's rise as a double major winner positions her as a formidable contender at the U.S. Open.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner is set to defend his title against Alexander Bublik, whose impressive season and recent victories highlight his growing prowess on the court. Sinner remains alert to Bublik's unpredictability, especially after Bublik's triumphant performance against third seed Tommy Paul.

