Key All Blacks Players Return Ahead of South Africa Test

New Zealand's rugby squad faces a crucial test against South Africa with several key players returning from injuries. Timoci Tavatavanawai will miss the rest of the Rugby Championship with an arm fracture. However, Anton Lienert-Brown and Tyrel Lomax have resumed their training with the squad for the upcoming match.

With a concussion protocol completed, Lienert-Brown is back after New Zealand's historic defeat to Argentina's Pumas. Lomax, an experienced prop, returns to the lineup strengthening the All Blacks after his absence due to a hand fracture.

Despite numerous injuries reshaping the lineup, the All Blacks go into the match leading the Rugby Championship. They boast a narrow lead over Australia after victories in the opening games. South Africa comes in third and poses a significant challenge in the upcoming game at Eden Park.

