Rodri Returns: Manchester City's Star Midfielder Addresses Injury Comeback

Rodri, acknowledging he's no savior like Messi, discusses his return to Manchester City post-injury. As City grapples with recent defeats, he stresses the importance of teamwork. Despite doubts about the team's title ambitions, Rodri remains focused on rebuilding strength and team unity for future success.

Rodri
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rodri, Manchester City's esteemed midfielder, made a candid statement following his return from a significant injury layoff, declaring that his presence alone does not guarantee the team's victory.

Having been sidelined for eight months with an ACL injury and later suffering a groin setback, Rodri returned with a starting role in City's recent 2-1 loss against Brighton.

While reflecting on City's past undefeated streak with him on the pitch, he emphasized the collective nature of success in football and vowed to regain full strength, focusing on long-term objectives rather than immediate judgments from critics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

