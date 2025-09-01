Left Menu

Wallabies Ready for Redemption Against Pumas

Australia’s James Slipper supports teammate James O'Connor after missed kicks in the Wallabies' loss to South Africa. Slipper believes O'Connor will rebound ahead of their Rugby Championship game against Argentina. Despite recent injuries, the Wallabies are strengthened by the return of props Allan Alaalatoa and Slipper for the crucial match.

01-09-2025
Australia's James Slipper has thrown his support behind flyhalf James O'Connor to overcome his goal-kicking woes from last week's game against South Africa, asserting that the seasoned playmaker is poised to bounce back in Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against Argentina.

O'Connor's late misses contributed to a 30-22 loss in Cape Town, marking the Wallabies' first defeat, leaving them second on the table. Slipper, speaking on Monday, expressed confidence that O'Connor, with his wealth of experience, will rise above the setback.

Adding to the Wallabies' morale, Slipper and Allan Alaalatoa rejoin the squad following injuries. Both players' returns are seen as pivotal ahead of facing Argentina, who recently celebrated a notable win against New Zealand. The showdown in Townsville promises to be a thrilling encounter.

