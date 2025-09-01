Tim Seifert's Record-Equalling Blitz Shatters CPL Records

In a spectacular display of cricketing prowess, New Zealand's Tim Seifert matched Andre Russell's record for the quickest century in the Caribbean Premier League, scoring a rapid 125* off just 53 balls.

His blistering performance steered St Lucia Kings to a decisive six-wicket victory over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, achieving the tournament's fifth-highest chase. Seifert reached his century in just 40 balls, joining Russell, who set his record with the Jamaica Tallawahs in 2018.

Displaying his intent from the outset, Seifert dispatched the ball elegantly for a six, setting the tone for a high-octane chase with the Kings amassing 92 runs in the powerplay. Seifert's unbeaten innings ranked him as the second-highest scorer in CPL history, only surpassed by Brandon King's 132*.