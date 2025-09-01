Left Menu

Exciting Transfer Deadline Day: Major Moves in Top Soccer Leagues

On soccer's transfer deadline day, major deals included Yunus Musah joining Atalanta on loan from AC Milan, Georges Mikautadze moving to Villarreal from Lyon, and Fabian Rieder transferring to Augsburg from Stade Rennais. Other notable transfers involved players moving between major clubs across Europe.

On the much-anticipated soccer transfer deadline day, significant movements unfolded across top leagues. Notably, U.S. midfielder Yunus Musah joined Atalanta on loan from AC Milan, marking one of the day's standout deals.

Georgia forward Georges Mikautadze transitioned from Lyon to Villarreal in a transfer pegged at 30 million euros, while Switzerland's Fabian Rieder made his way to Augsburg from Stade Rennais, strengthening the Bundesliga side.

These high-profile moves illuminated a day filled with strategic player transfers as clubs across Europe reshaped their rosters in the final hours of the transfer window.

