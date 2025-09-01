Genetic Testing Controversy: Imane Khelif vs. World Boxing

Olympic champion Imane Khelif is in a legal dispute with World Boxing over its ruling that athletes must undergo genetic sex testing to compete. The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed Khelif's appeal last month, though her bid to suspend the ruling was dismissed, negatively impacting her championship aspirations this Thursday.

Khelif, who clinched a gold medal at the Paris Olympics last year, was previously disqualified from the world championships alongside Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting after the former boxing body, the International Boxing Association, claimed they failed eligibility tests. Despite the IBA's disrepute and exclusion by the IOC, World Boxing has scrutinized eligibility rules since gaining provisional rights to organize the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The recent mandate for sex testing, apologized for by the organization, puts Khelif and others under the spotlight. As Khelif prepares her defense for competing in LA, IOC president Kirsty Coventry is leading a task force to address gender eligibility issues, highlighting the ongoing controversy in sports governance.

