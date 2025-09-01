Transfer Deadline Day: Major Moves in Top Soccer Leagues

In the final hours of transfer deadline day, significant player movements shook the top soccer leagues across Europe. From France's Ligue 1 to Spain's LaLiga, clubs have been busy finalizing deals to bolster their squads for the ongoing season.

Ligue 1 side Lille made headlines by acquiring Indonesian defender Calvin Verdonk from NEC Nijmegen, marking him as the first Indonesian player in the club's history. In Spain, Villarreal secured the services of Georgian forward Georges Mikautadze from Lyon, reportedly paying 30 million euros for the transfer.

In England, Wolverhampton Wanderers strengthened their attacking lineup by signing Nigerian forward Tolu Arokodare from Genk for around 24 million pounds. These transfers are set to impact the teams' strategies as they aim for success in their respective leagues.

(With inputs from agencies.)