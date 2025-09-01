Iga Swiatek Charges into Quarter-Finals: A New Milestone in Grand Slam History
Iga Swiatek triumphed over Ekaterina Alexandrova, advancing to the U.S. Open quarter-finals. This victory marks Swiatek as the youngest woman since 2005 to reach the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slams in a single season, a feat last achieved by Maria Sharapova. Swiatek's winning streak continues as she aims to capture both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open titles in 2023.
Iga Swiatek, the 24-year-old tennis sensation, continued her stunning form at the U.S. Open by defeating Russian 13th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3 6-1. The match, which took place on Monday at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, saw Swiatek advance to the quarter-finals.
With this win, Swiatek became the youngest woman to reach at least the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slams in a single season since 18-year-old Maria Sharapova achieved this milestone in 2005. Swiatek's masterful performance included capitalizing on Alexandrova's errors, allowing her to secure the opening set with ease.
Swiatek, a six-time major winner, dominated the second set, further emphasizing her dominance on the court. She now eyes a historic achievement, aiming to become the first woman since Serena Williams in 2012 to win both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in the same year.
