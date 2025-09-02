Soccer Stars on the Move: Deadline Day Transfer Frenzy

In an exciting flurry of deals, transfer deadline day became a spectacle to watch, seeing top soccer leagues witness significant player movements.

Carlos Soler has switched allegiances from PSG to Real Sociedad with a notable four-year contract. Meanwhile, Jaydee Canvot has embarked on a journey to the English Premier League's Crystal Palace, a move worth 20.8 million pounds solidifying his promising future.

Key figures such as Adrien Rabiot, Marco Asensio, and Antony have embraced new beginnings at AC Milan, Fenerbahce, and Real Betis respectively. These dynamic transfers are expected to reshape team strategies and add intrigue to the unfolding soccer season.

(With inputs from agencies.)