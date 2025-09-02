Soccer Stars on the Move: Deadline Day Transfer Frenzy
Transfer deadline day in the soccer world saw numerous high-profile moves: Soler joined Sociedad from PSG, Canvot moved to Crystal Palace, and Rabiot signed with AC Milan. Additionally, Antony left Manchester United for Real Betis, while Asensio found a new home with Fenerbahce. Exciting shifts continue to define the season.
In an exciting flurry of deals, transfer deadline day became a spectacle to watch, seeing top soccer leagues witness significant player movements.
Carlos Soler has switched allegiances from PSG to Real Sociedad with a notable four-year contract. Meanwhile, Jaydee Canvot has embarked on a journey to the English Premier League's Crystal Palace, a move worth 20.8 million pounds solidifying his promising future.
Key figures such as Adrien Rabiot, Marco Asensio, and Antony have embraced new beginnings at AC Milan, Fenerbahce, and Real Betis respectively. These dynamic transfers are expected to reshape team strategies and add intrigue to the unfolding soccer season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
