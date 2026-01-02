Left Menu

AC Milan Secures Niclas Füllkrug on Loan from West Ham

AC Milan has acquired Niclas Füllkrug on loan from West Ham during the Italian winter transfer window. The deal allows Milan the option to purchase the German forward for 5 million euros at the end of the season. Füllkrug looks to revive his form after scoring struggles in the Premier League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 02-01-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

AC Milan has successfully secured the loan signing of Niclas Füllkrug from West Ham on the first day of the Italian winter transfer window. The 32-year-old German forward could be signed permanently for 5 million euros at season's end.

After passing his medical examination, Füllkrug commenced training with his new teammates and is poised for an immediate debut. Milan's coach, Massimiliano Allegri, confirmed that Füllkrug would feature on the bench for the Serie A clash against Cagliari.

The forward had previously played for several German clubs before his move to West Ham from Borussia Dortmund in 2024. However, he struggled in the Premier League, netting only three goals last season and none so far this year due to injuries. His last goal was recorded in April.

