AC Milan Secures Niclas Füllkrug on Loan from West Ham

AC Milan has successfully secured the loan signing of Niclas Füllkrug from West Ham on the first day of the Italian winter transfer window. The 32-year-old German forward could be signed permanently for 5 million euros at season's end.

After passing his medical examination, Füllkrug commenced training with his new teammates and is poised for an immediate debut. Milan's coach, Massimiliano Allegri, confirmed that Füllkrug would feature on the bench for the Serie A clash against Cagliari.

The forward had previously played for several German clubs before his move to West Ham from Borussia Dortmund in 2024. However, he struggled in the Premier League, netting only three goals last season and none so far this year due to injuries. His last goal was recorded in April.

