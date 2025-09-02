Tottenham Hotspur Boosts Attack with Kolo Muani's Loan Move

Tottenham Hotspur has bolstered its attacking lineup by signing French forward Randal Kolo Muani from Paris St Germain on a loan deal for the remainder of the season, as confirmed by the Premier League club on Monday.

Kolo Muani had previously showcased his talents during his loan spell at Juventus, where he immediately made an impact by netting five goals in his first three Serie A appearances. Despite his desire to remain with the Italian club, a permanent agreement could not be reached, prompting his move to London.

Initially signed by PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 for 90 million euros, Muani struggled to find a place in Luis Enrique's starting lineup but continues to be a fixture in Didier Deschamps' French national squad.