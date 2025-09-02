Left Menu

Tottenham Hotspur Boosts Attack with Kolo Muani's Loan Move

Randal Kolo Muani, signed on loan by Tottenham Hotspur from Paris St Germain, aims to strengthen the squad for the season. Despite a stint at Juventus where he showed impressive form, a permanent deal could not be secured. Kolo Muani remains a key player for France under Didier Deschamps.

Tottenham Hotspur has bolstered its attacking lineup by signing French forward Randal Kolo Muani from Paris St Germain on a loan deal for the remainder of the season, as confirmed by the Premier League club on Monday.

Kolo Muani had previously showcased his talents during his loan spell at Juventus, where he immediately made an impact by netting five goals in his first three Serie A appearances. Despite his desire to remain with the Italian club, a permanent agreement could not be reached, prompting his move to London.

Initially signed by PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023 for 90 million euros, Muani struggled to find a place in Luis Enrique's starting lineup but continues to be a fixture in Didier Deschamps' French national squad.

