Transfer Drama: Marc Guehi's Liverpool Move Collapses

Crystal Palace's defender, Marc Guehi, will remain at Selhurst Park after his proposed transfer to Liverpool collapsed. Despite a £35 million agreement, the deal was halted with Palace's manager insisting on retaining their captain. Guehi has been pivotal for Palace, contributing to their recent successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 01:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 01:23 IST
Marc Guehi's much-anticipated transfer from Crystal Palace to Liverpool fell through on Monday, despite a £35 million deal reportedly agreed upon by both sides. The Premier League champion's pursuit of the England international started fading after Palace's manager, Oliver Glasner, expressed his desire to keep the captain at the club.

Guehi, whose contract will end this season, underwent a medical examination in London. However, Palace made it clear they would not release him without securing replacements. Guehi, an essential player for Palace, recently led his team to a triumphant 3-0 victory over Aston Villa.

The failed transfer is a major relief for Palace, as Guehi has been an instrumental figure since joining from Chelsea in 2021. Despite Liverpool's withdrawal, their attention now turns to finalizing the record signing of Newcastle's striker Alexander Isak, potentially pushing their spending over the £450 million mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

