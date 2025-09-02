Left Menu

Drama in the Deadline: Major Soccer Transfers Mark Season's Final Day

The transfer deadline day saw a flurry of activity across top soccer leagues, with clubs securing key loan and permanent deals. Highlights included Everton's Merlin Rohl, Milan's David Odogu, Juventus' Edon Zhegrova, and Tottenham's signing of Randal Kolo Muani from PSG. Clubs bolstered their squads ahead of the new season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 01:59 IST
On the last day of the transfer window, soccer clubs across Europe scrambled to finalize deals, resulting in a whirlwind of activity. Everton secured a loan deal for midfielder Merlin Rohl from Freiburg, while Milan strengthened their defense by signing David Uyoyo Odogu from Wolfsburg.

Juventus made significant moves by acquiring Kosovo winger Edon Zhegrova from Lille for a considerable fee. Tottenham Hotspur also made headlines, bringing in France forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, adding firepower to their squad for the upcoming season.

As the deadline loomed, clubs swiftly finalized their rosters. The day's actions saw several prominent players change hands, emphasizing the high stakes and strategic moves clubs are making as they prepare for the challenges of the football season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

