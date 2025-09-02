Drama in the Deadline: Major Soccer Transfers Mark Season's Final Day

On the last day of the transfer window, soccer clubs across Europe scrambled to finalize deals, resulting in a whirlwind of activity. Everton secured a loan deal for midfielder Merlin Rohl from Freiburg, while Milan strengthened their defense by signing David Uyoyo Odogu from Wolfsburg.

Juventus made significant moves by acquiring Kosovo winger Edon Zhegrova from Lille for a considerable fee. Tottenham Hotspur also made headlines, bringing in France forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, adding firepower to their squad for the upcoming season.

As the deadline loomed, clubs swiftly finalized their rosters. The day's actions saw several prominent players change hands, emphasizing the high stakes and strategic moves clubs are making as they prepare for the challenges of the football season ahead.

