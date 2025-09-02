Naomi Osaka Shines in Flushing Meadows Showdown Against Gauff
Naomi Osaka delivered an impressive performance to defeat Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-2 in the fourth round at the U.S. Open, advancing to the quarter-finals for the first time in five years. Despite Gauff's struggles with her serve, Osaka displayed her old brilliance and advanced to face either Karolina Muchova or Marta Kostyuk.
Naomi Osaka showcased a dominant display of tennis as she defeated third seed Coco Gauff in a thrilling fourth-round encounter at the U.S. Open, winning 6-3, 6-2.
Securing a spot in the quarter-finals for the first time in five years, Osaka's victory marks a triumphant return to form. The four-time Grand Slam champion has recaptured her brilliance, while Gauff, the 2023 titleholder, grappled with errors.
Gauff's serving woes continued, costing her valuable points in key moments. Despite the defeat, the respect between these two tennis icons was evident post-match, signifying a passing of the torch in women's tennis.
