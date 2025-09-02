Transfer Deadline Day: Major Moves in Top Soccer Leagues
On transfer deadline day, significant deals saw Jamie Vardy join Cremonese and Benjamin Pavard move to Marseille. Alexander Isak transferred to Liverpool for a British record fee. Numerous other transfers included Chelsea's Chilwell to Strasbourg and Newcastle's Isak to Liverpool, with notable acquisitions by clubs like Fulham and Aston Villa.
Transfer deadline day showcased some dramatic moves across top European soccer leagues. Jamie Vardy, previously a stalwart at Leicester City, has signed with Italian Serie A team Cremonese. Meanwhile, Chelsea's Ben Chilwell finds a new home at Strasbourg following his stint as club captain.
In notable financial news, Liverpool secured Swedish forward Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for a British record fee, as Newcastle addressed his departure by acquiring Yoane Wissa from Brentford.
Fulham made headlines with the acquisition of Brazilian winger Kevin from Shakhtar Donetsk, committing to a club-record fee. Meanwhile, Aston Villa bolstered their lineup by acquiring players like Jadon Sancho on loan, indicating a strong commitment to strengthening their squad for the upcoming season.
