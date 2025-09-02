Transfer Deadline Day: Major Moves in Top Soccer Leagues

Transfer deadline day showcased some dramatic moves across top European soccer leagues. Jamie Vardy, previously a stalwart at Leicester City, has signed with Italian Serie A team Cremonese. Meanwhile, Chelsea's Ben Chilwell finds a new home at Strasbourg following his stint as club captain.

In notable financial news, Liverpool secured Swedish forward Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for a British record fee, as Newcastle addressed his departure by acquiring Yoane Wissa from Brentford.

Fulham made headlines with the acquisition of Brazilian winger Kevin from Shakhtar Donetsk, committing to a club-record fee. Meanwhile, Aston Villa bolstered their lineup by acquiring players like Jadon Sancho on loan, indicating a strong commitment to strengthening their squad for the upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)