Transfer Deadline Day: Major Moves in Top Soccer Leagues

On transfer deadline day, significant deals saw Jamie Vardy join Cremonese and Benjamin Pavard move to Marseille. Alexander Isak transferred to Liverpool for a British record fee. Numerous other transfers included Chelsea's Chilwell to Strasbourg and Newcastle's Isak to Liverpool, with notable acquisitions by clubs like Fulham and Aston Villa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 03:40 IST
Transfer deadline day showcased some dramatic moves across top European soccer leagues. Jamie Vardy, previously a stalwart at Leicester City, has signed with Italian Serie A team Cremonese. Meanwhile, Chelsea's Ben Chilwell finds a new home at Strasbourg following his stint as club captain.

In notable financial news, Liverpool secured Swedish forward Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for a British record fee, as Newcastle addressed his departure by acquiring Yoane Wissa from Brentford.

Fulham made headlines with the acquisition of Brazilian winger Kevin from Shakhtar Donetsk, committing to a club-record fee. Meanwhile, Aston Villa bolstered their lineup by acquiring players like Jadon Sancho on loan, indicating a strong commitment to strengthening their squad for the upcoming season.

