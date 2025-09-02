Cummins' Injury Clouds Australia's Ashes Dreams
Australia's cricket team faces a setback as captain Pat Cummins struggles with a lower back issue. His absence from upcoming matches against New Zealand and India affects Ashes preparations, with Scott Boland as a standby option. Starc retires from T20 internationals, leaving Hazlewood for upcoming series.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's hopes for a strong Ashes series are under threat as captain Pat Cummins combats a significant lower back problem. With no clear timeline for his return, Cummins has been ruled out of the imminent white-ball series against New Zealand and India, following back scans revealing lumbar bone stress.
Cricket Australia confirmed that Cummins' issues stem from a previous West Indies tour and will need careful management ahead of the five-test Ashes series against England starting this November. Despite not being classified as a stress fracture, this condition echoes past injuries that delayed his career.
Cummins' absence puts pressure on the team, although Scott Boland stands as an alternate, while Mitchell Starc's exit from T20 internationals reshuffles Australia's fast-bowling lineup ahead of the upcoming World Cup.