Underdogs Shine Bright: Osaka and Auger-Aliassime's US Open Triumphs

The U.S. Open saw stirring performances by underdogs Naomi Osaka and Felix Auger-Aliassime, who achieved Grand Slam quarter-final spots. Osaka defeated Coco Gauff, showcasing her champion prowess, while Auger-Aliassime bested Andrey Rublev. Mental strength and determination highlighted their inspiring comebacks, as they prepare for formidable opponents ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 08:56 IST
The U.S. Open's Labour Day Monday spotlighted underdogs Naomi Osaka and Felix Auger-Aliassime, who captivated the crowd with stellar performances, returning to Grand Slam quarter-finals after years away.

Osaka, a four-time major champion, dismantled third seed Coco Gauff 6-3 6-2 in just 64 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium, marking her first Flushing Meadows quarter-final appearance in five years, blending power and grace effortlessly.

Felix Auger-Aliassime similarly impressed onlookers with a 7-5 6-3 6-4 victory over Andrey Rublev, advancing to his first major quarter-final since the 2022 Australian Open, demonstrating resilience after overcoming injuries and confidence challenges.

