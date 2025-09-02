Underdogs Shine Bright: Osaka and Auger-Aliassime's US Open Triumphs
The U.S. Open saw stirring performances by underdogs Naomi Osaka and Felix Auger-Aliassime, who achieved Grand Slam quarter-final spots. Osaka defeated Coco Gauff, showcasing her champion prowess, while Auger-Aliassime bested Andrey Rublev. Mental strength and determination highlighted their inspiring comebacks, as they prepare for formidable opponents ahead.
The U.S. Open's Labour Day Monday spotlighted underdogs Naomi Osaka and Felix Auger-Aliassime, who captivated the crowd with stellar performances, returning to Grand Slam quarter-finals after years away.
Osaka, a four-time major champion, dismantled third seed Coco Gauff 6-3 6-2 in just 64 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium, marking her first Flushing Meadows quarter-final appearance in five years, blending power and grace effortlessly.
Felix Auger-Aliassime similarly impressed onlookers with a 7-5 6-3 6-4 victory over Andrey Rublev, advancing to his first major quarter-final since the 2022 Australian Open, demonstrating resilience after overcoming injuries and confidence challenges.
