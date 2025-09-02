Underdogs Shine Bright: Osaka and Auger-Aliassime's US Open Triumphs

The U.S. Open's Labour Day Monday spotlighted underdogs Naomi Osaka and Felix Auger-Aliassime, who captivated the crowd with stellar performances, returning to Grand Slam quarter-finals after years away.

Osaka, a four-time major champion, dismantled third seed Coco Gauff 6-3 6-2 in just 64 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium, marking her first Flushing Meadows quarter-final appearance in five years, blending power and grace effortlessly.

Felix Auger-Aliassime similarly impressed onlookers with a 7-5 6-3 6-4 victory over Andrey Rublev, advancing to his first major quarter-final since the 2022 Australian Open, demonstrating resilience after overcoming injuries and confidence challenges.

