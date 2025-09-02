Sinner Dominates Bublik to Reach US Open Quarterfinals

Jannik Sinner showcased a masterclass in tennis by overpowering Alexander Bublik with a commanding 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 victory to secure a place in the US Open quarterfinals.

Sinner, who has remained undefeated in his last 25 Grand Slam matches on hard courts, dispatched Bublik in just 1 hour and 21 minutes, making it the second-shortest match of the tournament.

Sinner's victory extends his impressive record this year to 35-4. Despite Bublik's recent success on the ATP Tour, including leading with 11 straight victories, he struggled against Sinner, committing 13 double-faults and winning only 46 points.