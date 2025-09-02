Sinner Dominates Bublik to Reach US Open Quarterfinals
Jannik Sinner overcame Alexander Bublik with a decisive 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 victory to enter the US Open quarterfinals. This marks Sinner’s 25th consecutive Grand Slam win on hard courts. He will face Lorenzo Musetti in the next round. Meanwhile, Bublik, despite a strong season, was broken eight times.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-09-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 09:44 IST
Jannik Sinner showcased a masterclass in tennis by overpowering Alexander Bublik with a commanding 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 victory to secure a place in the US Open quarterfinals.
Sinner, who has remained undefeated in his last 25 Grand Slam matches on hard courts, dispatched Bublik in just 1 hour and 21 minutes, making it the second-shortest match of the tournament.
Sinner's victory extends his impressive record this year to 35-4. Despite Bublik's recent success on the ATP Tour, including leading with 11 straight victories, he struggled against Sinner, committing 13 double-faults and winning only 46 points.
