Left Menu

Sinner Dominates Bublik to Reach US Open Quarterfinals

Jannik Sinner overcame Alexander Bublik with a decisive 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 victory to enter the US Open quarterfinals. This marks Sinner’s 25th consecutive Grand Slam win on hard courts. He will face Lorenzo Musetti in the next round. Meanwhile, Bublik, despite a strong season, was broken eight times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-09-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 09:44 IST
Sinner Dominates Bublik to Reach US Open Quarterfinals
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner showcased a masterclass in tennis by overpowering Alexander Bublik with a commanding 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 victory to secure a place in the US Open quarterfinals.

Sinner, who has remained undefeated in his last 25 Grand Slam matches on hard courts, dispatched Bublik in just 1 hour and 21 minutes, making it the second-shortest match of the tournament.

Sinner's victory extends his impressive record this year to 35-4. Despite Bublik's recent success on the ATP Tour, including leading with 11 straight victories, he struggled against Sinner, committing 13 double-faults and winning only 46 points.

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Strategic Train Journey: Diplomatic Signals and Nuclear Nuances

Kim Jong Un's Strategic Train Journey: Diplomatic Signals and Nuclear Nuance...

 Global
2
Jarange asks Maratha protesters to maintain peace, says will ensure govt accepts quota demand.

Jarange asks Maratha protesters to maintain peace, says will ensure govt acc...

 India
3
Nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai: Manoj Jarange tells quota protesters at Azad Maidan.

Nobody can stop Marathas from entering Mumbai: Manoj Jarange tells quota pro...

 India
4
Singapore's Strengthened Diplomatic Ties: Lawrence Wong's India Visit

Singapore's Strengthened Diplomatic Ties: Lawrence Wong's India Visit

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025