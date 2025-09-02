Max Jorgensen: The Rising Star of Australian Rugby

Max Jorgensen has swiftly established himself as a formidable presence in the Wallabies lineup, excelling on the wing at the start of his test career. This weekend, he may find himself embracing a new challenge as fullback against Argentina, following a knee injury sustained by Tom Wright.

Wallabies' coach Joe Schmidt faces a strategic decision with fullback options, but Jorgensen, who just turned 21, is prepared for the shift. "I've played a fair amount at fullback," Jorgensen shared, showcasing his readiness and adaptability for the team's requirements.

With his dynamic performances, including significant contributions against top teams like South Africa and the British & Irish Lions, Jorgensen remains crucial to Australia's evolving rugby strategy, bolstered by his experience and versatility.