BCCI Opens Bids for New Cricket Sponsorship Amidst Online Gaming Ban

The BCCI announced new bidding for the Indian cricket team's title sponsorship, following Dream11's exit. The invitation excludes companies in real money gaming, betting, and prohibited industries due to regulatory bans. Existing sponsorship categories remain blocked. Financial criteria for bidders are specified.

New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:03 IST
The BCCI has issued invitations for bids to secure title sponsorship rights for the Indian cricket team after Dream11, a fantasy sports giant, withdrew from the role. This comes in light of a government ban on real money gaming entities.

Under the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025,' no entities involved in offering or promoting online money gaming are permitted to submit bids. The board has also barred other sectors like tobacco and alcohol due to public morality concerns.

BCCI remains cautious in keeping certain brand categories exclusive due to current sponsorship commitments. Brands like Adidas and Campa Cola, among others, maintain their association with Indian cricket. The board reserves the right to amend the bidding process at any stage.

