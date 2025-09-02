Gianluigi Donnarumma: A Surprising Switch to Manchester City

Manchester City has secured the services of Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain, following the departure of long-standing goalkeeper Ederson Moraes to Fenerbahce. The move marks a strategic shift that seems at odds with City's traditional playing style under Pep Guardiola.

Donnarumma, hailed as one of the world's best goalkeepers and instrumental in PSG's Champions League success last season, failed to fit into the French club's plans after they signed Lucas Chevalier. Despite his strength not lying in ball distribution — crucial in Guardiola's system — Donnarumma is now set to safeguard City's future between the posts.

His transfer signals the end of an era cemented by Ederson, who set new standards with his distribution skills, registering seven assists last season. Ederson, who joined City in 2017, leaves behind a legacy of 18 trophies. The club's recent transfer actions suggest a reshaping of its roster under evolving strategies. Meanwhile, City director Hugo Viana lauded Donnarumma as a seasoned winner capable of further success.