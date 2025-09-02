Goalkeeping Shuffle: Donnarumma Joins Manchester City in a Major Transfer Move

Manchester City have made a significant addition to their squad by signing Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal, announced the Premier League club on Tuesday. This signing follows the departure of their goalkeeper Ederson to Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Although the financial specifics were not revealed, British media indicates that Manchester City invested 30 million pounds in acquiring Donnarumma. Simultaneously, they reached an agreement to transfer Ederson for a sum of 12 million pounds.

Donnarumma, originally from AC Milan and having joined PSG in 2021, was instrumental in their maiden Champions League victory. Despite his accomplishments, he found himself sidelined at PSG, prompting his move to City, where he reunites with manager Pep Guardiola.

