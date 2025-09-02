Left Menu

South Africa Wins Toss in Thrilling ODI Opener Against England

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl against England in the first match of their ODI series at Headingley. England's captain, Harry Brook, shared his preference for bowling first as well. England debuted young fast bowler Sonny Baker, while South Africa played without Kagiso Rabada due to an ankle injury.

Updated: 02-09-2025 17:36 IST
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first in an exciting start to the three-match ODI series against England at Headingley on Tuesday. Captain Temba Bavuma's decision was influenced by the dry wicket and Leeds' conducive conditions for chasing teams.

At his home ground, England's captain Harry Brook echoed the sentiment of wanting to bowl first, had he the choice. The match marked a pivotal moment for young England bowler Sonny Baker, stepping onto the field for his international debut after being a standout in the domestic Hundred competition.

Conversely, South Africa had to make strategic adjustments with the absence of fast-bowling ace Kagiso Rabada, sidelined by an ankle injury. The action continues with the series moving to Lord's on Thursday, followed by the concluding game in Southampton.

