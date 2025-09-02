Left Menu

Supreme Court Steps In: Justice Rao to Oversee AIFF Tender Process

The Supreme Court has appointed Justice L. Nageswara Rao to supervise the tender process for the All India Football Federation's new commercial partner. This decision follows uncertainties after the AIFF's partner, FSDL, delayed the 2025-26 season, affecting clubs. The AIFF is to conduct an open tender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:25 IST
Supreme Court Steps In: Justice Rao to Oversee AIFF Tender Process
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Supreme Court has tasked former judge, Justice L. Nageswara Rao, with overseeing the tender process for the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to find a new commercial partner. The intervention comes amid turmoil in India's domestic football scene after Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) put the 2025-26 season on hold, citing uncertainty over a key agreement's renewal with AIFF.

The situation caused disruption among clubs, some of which paused operations or delayed salaries. To address the crisis, the AIFF will invite bids in an open, transparent process. Justice Rao will guide this to ensure an efficient partner is selected for conducting the Indian Super League (ISL), while potentially appointing professionals to assist him.

This legal action follows FSDL's waiver of negotiation rights, prompting both AIFF and FSDL to agree on an open tender. As the Supreme Court deliberates over the AIFF's new constitution, it made clear that AIFF must refrain from forming long-term agreements before the final judgment. The proactive legal approach aims to ensure the continuity of India's football calendar.

TRENDING

1
England's World Cup Quest: Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Join Squad

England's World Cup Quest: Loftus-Cheek and Quansah Join Squad

 Global
2
Space Command HQ Move: A Political Rocket Boost?

Space Command HQ Move: A Political Rocket Boost?

 Global
3
Global Trade Disruption: WTO Under Siege

Global Trade Disruption: WTO Under Siege

 Global
4
Spain's Bold Debt Absorption Plan to Boost Regional Resources

Spain's Bold Debt Absorption Plan to Boost Regional Resources

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025