Supreme Court Steps In: Justice Rao to Oversee AIFF Tender Process

In a decisive move, the Supreme Court has tasked former judge, Justice L. Nageswara Rao, with overseeing the tender process for the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to find a new commercial partner. The intervention comes amid turmoil in India's domestic football scene after Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) put the 2025-26 season on hold, citing uncertainty over a key agreement's renewal with AIFF.

The situation caused disruption among clubs, some of which paused operations or delayed salaries. To address the crisis, the AIFF will invite bids in an open, transparent process. Justice Rao will guide this to ensure an efficient partner is selected for conducting the Indian Super League (ISL), while potentially appointing professionals to assist him.

This legal action follows FSDL's waiver of negotiation rights, prompting both AIFF and FSDL to agree on an open tender. As the Supreme Court deliberates over the AIFF's new constitution, it made clear that AIFF must refrain from forming long-term agreements before the final judgment. The proactive legal approach aims to ensure the continuity of India's football calendar.