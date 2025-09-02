Blue Colts Gear Up for Historic AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers

The Indian men's U-23 football team is preparing for a historic clash in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers against Bahrain, set for Wednesday. Led by head coach Naushad Moosa, the Blue Colts aim for their first qualification to the tournament after six prior unsuccessful attempts.

Group H also includes strong contenders Qatar and Brunei Darussalam, with the winners and the best runners-up across 11 groups set to advance to the final tournament slated for January in Saudi Arabia. Ahead of this qualifier, Moosa emphasized respect for all opponents, noting particularly the strength of Qatar's team.

To prepare, India held camps and friendlies in Tajikistan and Malaysia. Encountering soaring temperatures in Doha, the team's coach is focused on acclimatizing his players to the challenging conditions while emphasizing the tournaments' role in player development towards the senior level.

(With inputs from agencies.)