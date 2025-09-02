Left Menu

Ryder Cup 2023: The Battle of New York

The anticipation for the Ryder Cup is building even before the event begins. With Keegan Bradley's decision not to play, the focus is on teamwork, contrasting with Europe's continuity from their past win. Challenges lie ahead as teams prepare for the competition at Bethpage Black with fervent New York fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frisco | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:04 IST
Ryder Cup 2023: The Battle of New York
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The buzz around the Ryder Cup is intensifying in the lead-up to the prestigious event, as decisions and participations become clear.

Keegan Bradley has opted out, yet his choices are stirring a team-first ethos among the American side. Europe's team, led by Captain Luke Donald, remains largely unchanged since their triumph in Rome two years ago.

The stage is set at Bethpage Black, amidst passionate New York crowds, for what is expected to be a thrilling showcase with the traditional rivals squaring off once more.

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Battles Monsoon Fury: Chief Minister Appeals for Central Aid

Himachal Pradesh Battles Monsoon Fury: Chief Minister Appeals for Central Ai...

 India
2
Punjab's Struggle for Due Funds Amidst Destructive Floods

Punjab's Struggle for Due Funds Amidst Destructive Floods

 India
3
Haryana Extends a Helping Hand to Flood-Hit Neighbors Punjab and J&K

Haryana Extends a Helping Hand to Flood-Hit Neighbors Punjab and J&K

 India
4
Appeals Court Backs Trump on Climate Fund Freeze

Appeals Court Backs Trump on Climate Fund Freeze

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025