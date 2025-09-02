Ryder Cup 2023: The Battle of New York

The buzz around the Ryder Cup is intensifying in the lead-up to the prestigious event, as decisions and participations become clear.

Keegan Bradley has opted out, yet his choices are stirring a team-first ethos among the American side. Europe's team, led by Captain Luke Donald, remains largely unchanged since their triumph in Rome two years ago.

The stage is set at Bethpage Black, amidst passionate New York crowds, for what is expected to be a thrilling showcase with the traditional rivals squaring off once more.