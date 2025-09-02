Ryder Cup 2023: The Battle of New York
The anticipation for the Ryder Cup is building even before the event begins. With Keegan Bradley's decision not to play, the focus is on teamwork, contrasting with Europe's continuity from their past win. Challenges lie ahead as teams prepare for the competition at Bethpage Black with fervent New York fans.
The buzz around the Ryder Cup is intensifying in the lead-up to the prestigious event, as decisions and participations become clear.
Keegan Bradley has opted out, yet his choices are stirring a team-first ethos among the American side. Europe's team, led by Captain Luke Donald, remains largely unchanged since their triumph in Rome two years ago.
The stage is set at Bethpage Black, amidst passionate New York crowds, for what is expected to be a thrilling showcase with the traditional rivals squaring off once more.
